Joan B. Smith
Joan B. Smith, age 89, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Smith, entered peaceful rest on Dec. 10, 2019 at CT Hospice, Branford. She was born on Sept. 23, 1930 in New York City, NY and was the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Goodwin) Berberich. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Bridgeport. She worked at the former Bank Mart for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Ladies Guild and longtime parishioner at St. Mark Church and enjoyed her time with the Milford Garden Club. Mrs. Smith is survived by her devoted children, Todd D. Smith (Patricia) of Milford, Christopher D. Smith of Bridgeport, Andrew T. Smith of Stratford and Alicia M. Smith (Michael Smith) of Hanover and four cherished grandchildren, Lauren and Michelle Smith and Thomas Smith and Micala Abbiati (George) and her dearest cousin, Jeanne Ryan. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Laura Berberich. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private. Family and friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019