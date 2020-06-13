Joan C. Knapp
Joan Claire Knapp, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on June 12, 1936 in Medford, Massachusetts to Pearl and Clement Diamond. Growing up, she was a pianist and a member of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls, a youth service organization. Joan attended Boston University and met Thomas Bulkley Knapp, who was attending Harvard University. In 1957, they married and settled outside of Boston. As a young mother, Joan was an avid gardener, and the fragrance of flowering bushes will always evoke loving memories in her children. Joan and Thomas were patrons of the arts and attended the ballet together for many years until Thomas died in 2013 after almost 56 years of marriage. Joan was always a New Englander at heart, and her life reflected the Yankee values of pragmatism, honesty, and faith, along with her amiable and cheerful disposition. After leaving Massachusetts, the family lived primarily in Verona, New Jersey where Joan managed a doctor's office. She moved to Trumbull, Connecticut in 2014. Joan is remembered with love by her family: sons Alexander, Christopher (daughter-in-law Katherine, granddaughter Emily), and Jeffrey (daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandsons Matthew, Timothy, and Brett), and daughter Angela Proudfoot (son-in-law Jeff, grandchildren Michael Proudfoot and Meghan Grey, grandson-in-law Peter, and great-granddaughter Anya Claire). The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 13, 2020.