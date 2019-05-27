Connecticut Post Obituaries
Joan Cellar Morgan, age 85, the loving wife of the late Leo J. Morgan, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Born in Bridgeport to the late Stephen J. and Marion R. Cellar, Joan was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, Class of 1952 and attended Lasell Junior College in Auburndale, MA. She resided in Fairfield since 1948.
She retired from the former Connecticut National Bank as an Assistant Vice President and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She was also a member of the Port 5 Women's Auxilary and the Gaelic American Club.
Joan is survived by her devoted brother, Richard S. Cellar and six nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Jewish Home, Morrison House staff for the excellent care she received.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church Chapel in Fairfield. Interment was private.
Donations may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 27, 2019
