|
|
Joan Elizabeth Cox
Joan Elizabeth Cox (Kashuba), 55, of Oxford, formerly of Shelton, passed away peacefully at Griffin Hospital with her loving family at her side on February 20, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of Kevin A Cox, whom she was married to for 32 years. Joan was born March 17, 1964 in Derby, the daughter of the late Leonard and Yolanda Kashuba. She was a 1982 graduate of Shelton High School and spent many years working in the banking industry and as a business owner. Joan's compassion, kindness, and love of life will be greatly missed. Always a gracious hostess, she enjoyed bringing together family and friends for any occasion. "Aunt Joanie" was always available to listen and encourage her many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Celebrating their dreams and attending life events was incredibly important to her. Over the years, she enjoyed the companionship of her Dobermans, a passion for traveling, a fondness of the magic of Disney and the peacefulness of the ocean. Besides her husband Kevin, she is survived by her beloved children, daughter Lauren Cox and her fiance Brian Goodwin, son Christopher Cox and his fiancee Lauren Higgins, son Jason Cox, her sister Lynne Kashuba and her mother-in-law Joyce Cox. Friends and relatives are invited to pay their respects to the family on Friday February 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Saturday, friends and family are invited to go directly to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Rd., Seymour, for Joan's Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life at 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's honor to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, www.yourcpf.org. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020