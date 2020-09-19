1/1
Joan E. DeAngelo
1954 - 2020
Joan E. DeAngelo, age 66, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Gardner Heights. She was born in Bronx, NY on July 3, 1954 daughter of the late William and Cathleen (Carney) Hurley and was a lifelong valley resident. Joan was a supervisor at UPS in Stratford for 35 years until her retirement. She was a devout catholic and an active parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. Joan loved music, especially the Beatles and playing board games with her children. Most of all, she cherished her time with her family. She was the beloved mother of Michelle DeAngelo, Robert DeAngelo and his wife Kalliopi and Sara DeAngelo, loving grandmother of Alexandra and Michael DeAngelo, sister of, Mary, James, Cathleen, Frances, Robert, Ellen, Jack, Nancy, Peter, Anne, Paul and Eileen. Joan is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother William and two sisters, Patricia and Marguerite. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, www.givetoynhh.org. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 19, 2020.
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
