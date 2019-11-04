|
Joan Winsko Fabso
Joan Winsko Fabso, age 93 of Durham, North Carolina, beloved wife of Charles J. Fabso passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. Joan was born January 7, 1926 and raised in New York City. She attended Julia Richman High School and later Hunter College. She is the daughter of the late Martha and John Winsko of New York City. Her employment prior to marriage was a Personal Shopper at Best & Company in New York City. Once married, she and her husband were transferred with the General Electric Company and accumulated twenty-one addresses. Her main profession became Mother and Homemaker. Her common thread was moving to a place, settling in, getting involved and making others feel comfortable.
She gave many hours of volunteer work at American Oncologic Hospital in Philadelphia as well as Fairfield Hills Psychiatric Hospital. She and her husband were active members of The Congregational Church of Easton where she served as Deaconess for several years. Joan's love for her husband and family was her first priority. She was an incredible cook and hostess for others. Gardening, traveling with the Easton Senior Group, storytelling, knitting, embroidery, both watercolor and oil painting and most recently coloring were important parts of her life. Joan resided in Easton, Connecticut for 34 years before moving to Durham North Carolina. While in Easton, she was an active member of the Wednesday Afternoon Group of Women who met for over 30 years. In Durham, she was a resident of Croasdaile Village Retirement Community. There she acquired the reputation of being creative, loving, and bubbly. She brought daily joy to the residents as well as her medical doctors with a warm smile and a kindness that warmed hearts. She shared watching the sky and clouds with her mother and passed this along to her daughter.
Joan was predeceased by her sister, Gloria Cinque of California. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Fabso Cassell of Durham, NC and her husband Ronnie D. Cassell and Charles Paul Fabso of Stratford, and three grandchildren Gregory Charles Fabso and his wife Katie of Fairfield, Andrew Paul Fabso of Ashville, NC and Kathryn Mary Fabso and her fiancé Eduardo Santiago of Stratford and great-granddaughter, Olivia Mary Fabso. Her family would like to thank her caregivers Tyesha Lovely and Timera Jefferson for taking such wonderful care of her and for loving her.
A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road, Easton, CT on November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "The Congregational Church of Easton." Please note "Book of Remembrance – Joan Fabso" Address: The Congregational Church of Easton P.O. Box 37, Easton, CT 06612.
