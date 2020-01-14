|
Joan M. Fortuna
Joan M. Fortuna, age 81, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Edmund J. Fortuna, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Born in Bridgeport, Joan had been a lifelong Fairfield resident. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who delighted in time spent with her family. An avid golfer, Joan was a former member of the Patterson Club and a member of the Fairfield Women's 9-Hole League at the Par 3 course on Old Dam Road where she developed numerous close relationships. She enjoyed skiing at Okemo, tennis and traveling with her husband, family and friends. Joan was a member of the Greenfield Hill Garden Club; a former member of the Fairfield Junior Women's Club and enjoyed taking art classes at the Fairfield Senior Center. She was a parishioner for many years of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Survivors include four beloved children and their families, Robert Fortuna and his wife Terry of Ludlow, VT and their children Ryan, Matthew, Zack and Cody, Susan Fortuna Strobel and her husband Kip of Fairfield and their children, Kali, Kristen and Alexandra, James Fortuna and his wife MaryAlice of Fairfield and their children, Kyle, Patrick, Carly and Kelly and Michael Fortuna and his wife Erin of Woodbury and their children, Keeghan and Gabriella; a brother, John Stauss and his wife Geraldine of Fairfield; six great-grandchildren, Sage, Maple, Cedar, Jaxxon, Averie and Knox; a nephew John Stauss and a niece Michelle Sibley. In addition to her loving husband, Edmund, she was predeceased by her mother, Rose Stauss. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private in Oak Lawn Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The American Humane Society, 1400 16th Street NW, Suite 360, Washington, DC 20036 or Hartford HealthCare at Home Hospice, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy, # 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020