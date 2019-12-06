|
|
Joan Ciotti Franko
Joan Ciotti Franko, 86, originally from Meriden, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Franko, Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Dan Vallandingham of Richmond, VA and her sister-in-law Sharon Franko McEwen (Murray) of Little River, SC.
Joan retired from Black & Decker where she was an executive secretary in Housewares. Following her retirement, she worked as the school secretary at St. Catherine's Catholic School for over 10 years. Joan moved to Richmond VA to be closer to her family and lived happily at Lakewood Manor for the past five years.
Joan loved to read and travel, especially to California, Hawaii, and the Connecticut and Atlantic City casinos. She and her lifelong friend, Joyce Majeski, enjoyed bus trips, good times and laughter for decades.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Trumbull. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 pm at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Joan be made to the VBH Foundation, designated to the Lakewood Benevolent Fund, and mailed to VBH Foundation, 3961 Stillman Parkway, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 7, 2019