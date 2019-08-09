|
Joan Irene Fries
Joan Irene (MacDonald) Fries, age 82, beloved wife of the late Walter K. Fries, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Lord Chamberlain Health Care. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late James R. MacDonald, Sr., Ethel (Larson) Day and Harold B. Day.
Joan was a 1956 graduate of Stratford High School and attended Paier College of Art. During the first two years of marriage, Joan and Walt lived in Sitka, Alaska, where she worked as a medical secretary. After returning to Connecticut, together they ran Fries Bros. Tree Service for over 40 years and a sewing business, Joan Originals, for 15 years. Joan was very artistic and passionate about home renovations and interior design, long before it was made fashionable on HGTV. With Walt's help, they transformed many area houses into beautiful homes.
Joan is survived by her two children, Debbie L. Fries (Whitney Donnelly) of Loudon, NH, and Roger K. Fries (Heide) of Huntington, CT; her sisters, Joyce Baran (Al) of Stratford, CT, Jacquie MacDonald of Shelton, CT, and Jamie Elliott (Dan) of Alabama; nieces and nephews - Shari Fries Rivas (Lee), Margaux Baran Caniato, Kenneth Fries (Laura), Rob Fries (Nicole), Joyann Fries Koch (Tim), Daniel and Kate Elliott; several great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as a very dear friend, Sharon Calabro. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold E. Day and James R. MacDonald, Jr., and a sister, Jeannette MacDonald.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Dennis & D'Arcy - Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday following the visitation at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Piccirillo officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Grove of Easton Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock and Lord Chamberlain Health Care for the care and compassion they provided to Joan. For those that desire, donations may be made in Joan's memory to CT Hospice. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019