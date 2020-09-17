Joan Green

Joan (Wurthmann) Green
Joan (Wurthmann) Green, age 92, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Thursday September 10, 2020 in Benchmark at Split Rock in Shelton. Joan lived most of her life in Norwalk, CT. She was the beloved wife of the late John M. Green. She was born on April 6, 1928 in New York, NY the daughter of the late John H. and Mary (McGrath) Wurthmann. Joan earned a Masters Degree in Education and was a teacher for many years before finishing her working career as a real estate agent. She loved sailing and tennis at Shore and Country Club, gardening, playing Bridge, was a voracious reader and a lover of dogs. She especially adored Golden Retrievers. Most important to Joan was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Lisa Clarke (Fred) of Norwalk, CT, and Victoria (Tory) Meyer (Kevin) of Montgomery, TX., her grandchildren Grayson Hartley (Allie), Brooke Hartley (Nathaniel), Caity Cook (Lane), Blake Meyer (Alysa), and Cameron Meyer, her great grandchildren Osprey Hartley, Arrow Hartley of Healdsburg, CA, Cade Poland, Orielle Hartley of Freeland, MD, Emily Cook, Charlotte Cook, Dylan Cook of Las Vegas, NV, Alyx Meyer, and Aiden Meyer of Lake Dallas, TX, and her loving and devoted partner of the last 10 years Dr. Angelo Dirienzo.
Joan's funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, In Memory of John M. Green. Online condolences can be left for Joan's family at www.riverviewfh.com
.