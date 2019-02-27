|
|
Joan H. Kelly
Joan Helen Kelly, age 81 passed away on February 25, 2019 in Milford Hospital. Joan was born on May 11, 1937 in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late John and Helen (Card) Golembeski.
Joan is survived by her children, Margaret E. Kelly, David J. Kelly and Laura M. Kelly, grandchildren Justin Kelly, John Faizi, Amber Faizi and Eric Kelly and great-granddaughter Kasey Kelly.
Joan is in God's loving arms and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be private. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2019