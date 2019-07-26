|
Joan Iaizzi
Joan P. Iaizzi age 87 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Eugene Iaizzi died peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in New York City, NY on June 6, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Michelina Delgatto Massarelli. Joan loved acting, she started in 2nd grade where she played Mrs. Santa Claus and continued acting all through high school. She worked at Armstrong Corp. as a Secretary, she moved to the Bronx, working as a medical secretary for Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Joan later moved to Connecticut where she volunteered at the Kennedy Center for 10 years in "over-under shop." She loved to play bingo and going to Bethany Senior Center, she will sadly be missed.
Survivors in addition to her husband Eugene are her two daughters, Robin and husband Irwin Coombs, Pamela and husband Vincent Fiumidinisi all of Trumbull, grandchildren Jessica and Anthony Fiumidinisi, Ashley and Braden Atwood, Heather and Craig Austrie and Lauren and Garrie Krueger. In addition, she was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Payton and Kali Austrie, Grayson and Parker Krueger, also survived by brothers-in-law Anthony and George Iaizzi. Joan was predeceased by her son Marc Iaizzi
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30am in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport, followed by a Private burial in St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. Calling hours will take place on Monday morning from 9:15am to 10:15am in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kennedy Center, 2440 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. Attn: Development Dept. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions, visit us at commercehillfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019