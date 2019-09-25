|
|
Joan L. Jenner
Joan L. Jenner, age 75, of Ansonia entered into rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late John Jenner. Joan was born on June 18, 1944. She worked in the cafeteria at Gardner Heights for 25 years before her retirement. Joan was the beloved mother of Lisa Jenner and sister of Evelyn Isacc. She was also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by two sons, Kenneth and John Jenner and a brother Clifford Dayton. Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the parlor. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 26, 2019