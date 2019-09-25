Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Jenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Jenner


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Jenner Obituary
Joan L. Jenner
Joan L. Jenner, age 75, of Ansonia entered into rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late John Jenner. Joan was born on June 18, 1944. She worked in the cafeteria at Gardner Heights for 25 years before her retirement. Joan was the beloved mother of Lisa Jenner and sister of Evelyn Isacc. She was also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by two sons, Kenneth and John Jenner and a brother Clifford Dayton. Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the parlor. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Download Now