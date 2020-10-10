Joan M. Kell
Joan M. Kell, age 86, beloved wife of William E. Kell, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Joan was born in Bridgeport on October 2, 1934 to the late Matthew and Helen Mullane Kelly. She graduated from Harding High School and began her career at the Behn Company in Fairfield where she met her husband of 63 years. She was a devout catholic attending daily mass and serving as a Eucharistic minister. She worked at both St. Gabriel's parish school and rectory for over 42 years. She was the inaugural recipient of the St. Joseph's Medal of honor for her dedication and service to the Catholic community. She was happiest spending time with her family during the frequent and well known "Kellebrations."
Survivors include her children: Kathryn Hoffman (William) of Orange, Nancy Havill (David) of Orange, Ted Kell (Tina) of Wallingford, Eileen Antolini of Waterbury, Jeffrey Kell (Carmel) of Wallingford, Brian Kell of North Haven and Maura Kell of Bend, OR, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother, Matthew Kelly Jr. of Stratford and many nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her grandson, Jeffrey Havill, daughter-in-law, Kimberly Kell, and sister, Patricia Kane.
A walk-through visitation of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held in Saint Gabriel Church (St. Raphael Parish), on WEDNESDAY, October 14th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
