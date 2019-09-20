|
Joan Kilgore Johnson
Johnson-Joan Kilgore Johnson, age 88, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Carl E. Johnson, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Center in Trumbull. Mrs. Johnson was born in New Haven and was a Fairfield resident most of her life. She was a retired Professor at Sacred Heart University. She was a graduate of the University of Connecticut. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. She was also a member of the Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club. She enjoyed music, and writing and also wrote three plays. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Carl E. Johnson, of Portugal and Christopher S. Johnson, of North Carolina. A grandson Samuel Johnson. Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Donations in her memory maybe made to the Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019