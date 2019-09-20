Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kilgore Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Kilgore Johnson Obituary
Joan Kilgore Johnson
Johnson-Joan Kilgore Johnson, age 88, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Carl E. Johnson, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Center in Trumbull. Mrs. Johnson was born in New Haven and was a Fairfield resident most of her life. She was a retired Professor at Sacred Heart University. She was a graduate of the University of Connecticut. She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Bridgeport. She was also a member of the Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club. She enjoyed music, and writing and also wrote three plays. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Carl E. Johnson, of Portugal and Christopher S. Johnson, of North Carolina. A grandson Samuel Johnson. Friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Donations in her memory maybe made to the Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now