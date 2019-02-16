Joan G. Ligouri

Hollis, Maine- Joan G. Ligouri, 82, of Mansion Rd., passed away Tuesday January 22, 2019 at the Maine Medical Center.

She was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 15, 1936 the daughter of Gustave and Margaret Valenrino Belardinelli.

Joan attended local schools.

During World War II, she worked for Warner Brothers in Bridgeport. She later met and married Raymond Ligouri and they moved to Florida for a short time.

They returned to Connecticut and with his bothers opened Ligouri's Drive In.

Joan worked as the bookkeeper and they served hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries and ice cream.

She and her husband resided in Monroe, CT for over 45 years moving to Maine in 2017. Joan enjoyed sewing, cooking and crafts.

She is survived by her husband Raymond of Hollis, a son Raymond Ligouri Jr . and wife Linda of Waterboro, a daughter, Denise Toupin and husband Dave of Shelton, CT, 2 grandchildren Collean and David Toupin.

A Memorial Mass on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 11:00 a.m., St. Jude Church,707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468

Family and friends are invited to Joan's Celebration of Life at Roberto's , 505 Main St., Monroe, CT 06468, following the service.

Donations in memory of Joan Ligouri can be made at Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America. aafa.org/donate Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary