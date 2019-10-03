Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Joan Lopez Obituary
Joan I. Lopez
Joan I. Lopez, longtime resident of Westport and Monroe, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. She was 87.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Edith (Hoffman) Isennock. Completing her education at Towson University and the Hospital for the Woman of Maryland, Joan went on to become a registered nurse.
Joan is survived by her children Rick Lopez, Ray Lopez, Jack Lopez, Tony Lopez and Mike Lopez, her grandchildren Carmen Lopez and Ray Lopez, Stefan Lopez, and Michelle Wenner and Chad Yerkes. She is also survived by her siblings Florance Buxbaum, Clifton Isennock and Linda Sparks. Joan was predeceased by her husband, J.M. Lopez.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12th, 2pm at St. Peter Episcopal Church, 175 Old Tannery Road, Monroe, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's honor to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 4, 2019
