Joan M. Chanda
1930 - 2020
Joan M. Chanda, age 90, of Stratford, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Joan was born in Bridgeport on May 5, 1930 to the late Stephen and Mary (Hnatt) Chanda and had been a lifelong area resident. She was retired from American Skandia Co., where she was Administrative Assistant to the President. She was a lifetime member of the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Bridgeport. In addition to her beloved parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother Joseph Chanda. She is survived by her dear friend, Melissa Rosenblum. A graveside service will take place on Monday, December 7th at 11:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Avenue Stratford. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
