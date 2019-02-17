Joan Marie Peterson

Joan Marie Peterson, 88, passed away peacefully at Regency House of Wallingford on January 27, 2019 after a long illness. Joan was the adored only child of Arnold and Elizabeth Hart. Originally from Stratford, she was a longtime resident of Milford before retiring to Naples, FL in 1999. Joan was predeceased by Russell, her husband of 62 years, her daughter Linda Linsley and son-in-law Kevin Linsley. She is survived by her son David Peterson (Cathy) and daughter Gail D'Urso (Richard). She is also survived by grandchildren Thomas Hartley (Amy), Van Hartley, Terri Kuskowski (Chris) and Tina Stearns (Shawn) as well as great-grandchildren Madison and Lyla Hartley, Alyssa and Joseph Kuskowski and Ryan and Aiden Stearns. After receiving a degree in accounting from the University of Bridgeport, Joan worked for many years at Reads in Bridgeport. She later went on to work as a manager in the accounting department at the corporate office of William Raveis Real Estate until her retirement. In her younger years she was an avid gardener and seamstress. She had endless energy for her family and many friends, and participated in numerous social groups both in CT and FL. The family will hold Joan's private graveside memorial in Connecticut at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to at stjude.org. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary