Joan Marie Sprague

Joan Marie Sprague, age 85, of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Grand Lake Stream, Maine June 8, 1933.

She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel Sprague. Joan was predeceased by her brother, Stephen, of Florida.

Joan relocated to Bridgeport, CT in 1950 after graduating from Lee Academy in Maine and continued her education. She was employed by Fairfield County News in Bridgeport as Office Manager for 43 years. Joan also served in the U.S.Naval Reserve for 30 years and retired in 1986 having served at many U.S. Navy bases.

During Joan's life, she traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Hawaii and she cruised with dear friends to countries in Europe. She was a member of D. Fairfchild Wheeler and Brownson Country Club where she made many lifelong friends. Joan competed in the CT, Senior Winter Olympics and won 4 Silver and 3 Gold. She bowled in many leagues for years. She thoroughly enjoyed alpine skiing in Colorado and New England. In addition, she was a member of the Skifarers Ski Club. Joan truly was a champion in all aspects of her life.

Survivors include a very loving sister, Evelyn, of Shelton, brothers Earl, William and John of Maine and Florida. Many nieces, nephews and extended family throughout the U.S.and Canada. She leaves behind her 2 cats and had a very special companion dog, "Maxie," for 20 years.

The family wishes to send special thanks to the VNS of CT, Hospice Services for all their wonderful care and support.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held in Maine at a later date.

Donations, in Joan's memory may be sent to: The of CT, 70 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary