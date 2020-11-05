1/
Joan Matosko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan J. Matosko
Joan J. Matosko, 90, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Matosko, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. Born on June 22, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward Wagner and Edna Hennigan. Joan volunteered for many years as tutor of English as a Second Language and an avid storyteller of her own writings in the Stratford School system. Joan is survived by her three children, Diane Walsh Piatak and her husband, Michael, Bruce Walsh and his wife, Cindy O'Connor Walsh and Paul Matosko, all of Stratford; grandchildren, Michael Piatak and his wife, Jaclyn Schede Piatak and Emily Piatak of North Carolina, Briana, Paul and Balli Matosko, all of Milford and one great-grandchild, Natalie Piatak of North Carolina. She had been predeceased by her son, Kevin Walsh and her brother, Andrew Wagner.
There will be no calling hours and interment will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions
may be made to Stratford Animal Rescue Society, Beacon Point Road, Stratford 06614.To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cody-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved