Joan J. Matosko
Joan J. Matosko, 90, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Matosko, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. Born on June 22, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward Wagner and Edna Hennigan. Joan volunteered for many years as tutor of English as a Second Language and an avid storyteller of her own writings in the Stratford School system. Joan is survived by her three children, Diane Walsh Piatak and her husband, Michael, Bruce Walsh and his wife, Cindy O'Connor Walsh and Paul Matosko, all of Stratford; grandchildren, Michael Piatak and his wife, Jaclyn Schede Piatak and Emily Piatak of North Carolina, Briana, Paul and Balli Matosko, all of Milford and one great-grandchild, Natalie Piatak of North Carolina. She had been predeceased by her son, Kevin Walsh and her brother, Andrew Wagner.
There will be no calling hours and interment will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions
may be made to Stratford Animal Rescue Society, Beacon Point Road, Stratford 06614.To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.