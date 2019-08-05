|
|
Joan Catherine Meyer
Joan Catherine Meyer, age 84, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home after a long illness, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to George H. Meyer Jr. Joan was born in Bridgeport on November 30, 1934. She was the daughter of the late James F. and Catherine (Hanley) Oliver. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent's Medical Center where she provided compassionate care to her patients and their families, for many years, until her retirement. Joan enjoyed trips to the casino, lunch dates, talking with dear friends and keeping in touch with everyone on her "ipod." Most of all she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her life revolves around her family. Joan is the beloved mother of Lisa Cross, Greg Meyer and his wife Diane and Kim LaBonte and her husband Ray, loving grandmother of Steven Ketz, Jessica Pimental and her husband Brett, Cori Pidskalny and her husband Robert, Christopher LaBonte and his wife Danielle, Jeffrey LaBonte and his wife Samantha and Melissa LaBonte and her companion Matt D'Agnone and great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Jayden, Brayden and Luke and aunt of James J. Oliver. Joan is also survived by her beloved cat Bella. She was predeceased by her brother James H. Oliver and her nephew Brian Oliver. Friends may call on Thursday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Her entombment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ASPCA at aspca.org. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice and her cherished caregiver Ellie from Home Instead Senior Care. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2019