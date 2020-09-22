Joan Pappas
Joan Pappas, age 90, of Oronoque Village in Stratford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael T. Pappas. Born in Port Chester, NY on July 15, 1930, Joan was the daughter of the late John and Rosalie (Killilea) Hanssler. She was a graduate of Port Chester High School before attending Cornell University. She married the late Andrew Bartlik, and subsequently married the late Benjamin Busch. She was employed by Ciba-Geigy Pharmaceuticals in Ardsley, NY, rising from executive secretary to Director of Operations. With her husband Michael, Joan was an avid sailor and a proud member of the Housatonic Boat Club in Stratford. Joan was also the first female Commander of the Manhasset Bay Power Squadron, an association dedicated to boating education and safety, She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, stepmother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, volunteer, and friend of many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving sister, Barbara Cuddy; children, Barbara, Andrew, and John Bartlik, and Karin Rampino, and their spouses, David Carroll, Carol, Kim, and Joe; her stepchildren, Elizabeth Busch-Le Né, Theodore Pappas, and Michele Schurman, and their spouses, Roger, Nancy, and Robert; her cherished 14 grandchildren and step-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her brother, William Hanssler.
Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, the funeral service will be held by a Zoom call on Friday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to the website abriolaparkview@aol.com for details on how to access Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stratford Police Department-Athletic League. A tribute to Joan and online condolences may be viewed and left at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home in Trumbull at www.abriola.com
