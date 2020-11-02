Joan M. Parrella
Joan Parrella, age 90, wife of the late Patrick D. Parrella of 48 years, died on October 31, 2020 at St. Joseph's Manor, Trumbull.
Joan was the daughter or the late Charles and Marie Slader. She was a devout Traditional Catholic and a member of the Dominican Third Order. She, along with her husband, Pat, was one the original members of Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel in Monroe.
Joan was a proud and active member of the John Birch Society. She was very patriotic and fought diligently for her country. She was and LPN and worked at St. Vincent's Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Mrs. Parrella was always involved with her children's activities when they were young including volunteering as a leader of the Brownies and Girl Scouts.
She is survived by five children, Patrick (Virginia) Parrella, Marie (Richard) Chaffee, Joan Burke, Michael (Sherri) Parrella and John (Gretchen) Parrella; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Irene Della Donna (John); and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Nancy M. Turner; her grandson, Edward Anthony Turner; and her sister, Carolyn Slader.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. directly at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel. All are asked to dress appropriately (modest dresses or skirts below the knee for women and sports coats or suits for men is preferred dress code). Interment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may attend a walk through visitation on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main St., Stratford. Face masks are required and visitors are asked to express their condolences and exit without lingering so others may pay their respects.
