1/1
Joan Pavlik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan O. Pavlik
Joan O. Pavlik, age 80, of Bridgeport, passed away on July 12, 2020 in The Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Joan was born in Danbury on August 10, 1939 to the late Michael and Olga (Lokaj) Pavlik and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired administrative assistant at Bullard Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport. Joan was a lifetime member of the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport, where she was active with the Senior "R" Club, and the Mothers and Daughters Club. She was also a member of the City of Bridgeport Retirees Association. Survivors include her sister, Katherine Henetz of Stratford, and brothers, Michael Pavlik and his wife Minnie of Huntington, Robert Pavlik and his wife Ann of Rhode Island, and John Pavlik and his wife Gail of New Jersey, and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved