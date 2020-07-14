Joan Pavlik

Joan O. Pavlik
Joan O. Pavlik, age 80, of Bridgeport, passed away on July 12, 2020 in The Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Joan was born in Danbury on August 10, 1939 to the late Michael and Olga (Lokaj) Pavlik and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired administrative assistant at Bullard Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport. Joan was a lifetime member of the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport, where she was active with the Senior "R" Club, and the Mothers and Daughters Club. She was also a member of the City of Bridgeport Retirees Association. Survivors include her sister, Katherine Henetz of Stratford, and brothers, Michael Pavlik and his wife Minnie of Huntington, Robert Pavlik and his wife Ann of Rhode Island, and John Pavlik and his wife Gail of New Jersey, and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com