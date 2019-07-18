Joan Peterson

Joan Peterson, age 97, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 with family by her side at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home. She was a resident of Seaside Village for 93 years. Joan spent over 30 years volunteering as a teacher's aide at Sacred Heart Grammar School in the south end until the school closed. She was recognized by the City of Bridgeport for her many years of volunteer work and presented with the Community Service Award. She also worked for over 20 years for her daughter Anne's property management company, Aspen Management in Fairfield. Joan was a devoted member of St. George's Church in Bridgeport and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Joan enjoyed the company of her closest friend: Peggy Bolbotowski, Sister Cathryn Mary and Harriet O'Donnell. She loved her daily phone calls and Seaside Park walks with her dear friend Harriet. She was predeceased by her husband Rolf "Pete" Peterson, son David, sister Agnes and brothers Charles (Helen) and Robert. She is survived by her children Philip (Joy), Anne (Chuck Vernazza), Joan Meier, John (Marita) and Mary (Robert) Sommer, grandchildren Matthew (Samantha), Jessica Lombardi, Eric Meier, Katelyn Peterson (Justin), Van (Karen) Keeping, Jennifer (Michael) Collier and Jan Keeping, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may attend a Memorial Mass on July 26, 2019 at 10:00am in St. George's Catholic Church, 443 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Published in Connecticut Post on July 23, 2019