Joan Marie Radocchio, age 72, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on March 17 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, with her family by her side. Joan was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 27, 1947 to Johannes and Stella (Besida) Weyerstrass. Joan leaves behind her dear husband Frank Radocchio, beloved sons Paul Costeines and his wife Vanessa Pardo, Michael Damian and his partner Mary Eileen Gallagher; cherished grandchildren Ava and Chloe Costeines, and many dear cousins of the McGoff family in New Jersey. Joan graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport and worked as a nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital. Joan later owned and operated a very successful nursing agency, AAA Nursing Care on Main Street, Stratford, which is now run by her son Paul. Both a successful businesswoman and incredibly loving mother and grandmother, Joan is beloved by family and friends for her endearing personal warmth, innocence of heart and playful sense of humor. Joan had a knack for making new friends everywhere she went and taking wonderful care of those around her, often surprising them with thoughtful gifts. She had a deep spiritual faith and endured the final stages of her illness with her characteristic fortitude, good humor and kindness. Joan loved travel, especially to the Netherlands, her father's origin. In 2017 Joan, her two sons and cousins completed a transatlantic cruise and visited her favorite city Amsterdam one last time. She also loved relaxing with family at her beach home in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Joan's family would like to thank her best friends Donna Caserta, Sue Howie, Lynn Mebane, Dina Pascasio and all our New Jersey cousins for their constant love and support of Joanie and her family. Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020