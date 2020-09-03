Joan Veronica Rando
Joan Veronica Rando, age 78, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital.
Joan was born on May 15, 1942 in Manhattan at the French Hospital to the late Marta (Ciancio) and Francesco Rando and made Chelsea their home for many years. She attended both grammar and high school at St. Michael's academy and Manhattan College. Her business career began with the Equitable Life Insurance Co. in NYC and later to a long association with North American Phillips as a computer analyst until her retirement.
Joan loved to travel and took vacations with friends to Russia and throughout Europe. She developed an interest in art and attended many shows throughout the states and acquired an extensive collection of paintings. Joan loved to cook and spent many hours behind the stove creating traditional Italian specialties. She was also an avid reader and knitter/crocheter. Christmas holidays were always special with Joan along side her brother and grandnephews creating holiday feasts for family and friends. She moved to Fairfield with her mother to be close to family. In recent years due to failing health she moved to Middlebrook Farms Assisted Living in Trumbull, where she was able to enjoy a great quality of life. The family is extremely grateful to the entire staff of Middlebrook for their passionate care and support during her stay at the facility.
Joan will be lovingly remembered by brother Tony and his wife Camili, her cherished niece and nephew, Christine (Jeff), Joseph (Noreen), as well as, her grandnephews Nicholas, Blake and Zackary; several cousins and dear friends. The many memories of Joan's warmth and kindness to those around her in life will remain a source of comfort for years to come.
Friends are invited to join her family for a prayer service on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Guests will be asked to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing while visiting her family in our safe, comfortable facility. A private interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery will be held a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: Saint Vincent's Foundation- Swim Across the Sound 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.
