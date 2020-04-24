|
Joan M. Root
Joan M. Root 77 of Bridgeport entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born on November 12, 1942 in Bridgeport, CT. Beloved daughter of the late Vincent and Dorothy Laiacona. Joan was survived but her fiancé George Malischak, daughter Nicole and son Lawrence. She was a beloved grandmother to her 7 grandchildren and great-grandmother to her 4 great-grandchildren. Joan was loved by so many. Always smiling and full of life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends & loved ones. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020