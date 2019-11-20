Connecticut Post Obituaries
Joan Shamaly Obituary
Joan Shamaly
Joan Shamaly, age 81, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was the devoted wife of the late John J. Shamaly, Sr. Mrs. Shamaly was born in Norwalk on September 16, 1938, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Balog) Skebo, and has been a resident of Shelton for many years. Joan was a secretary at Sikorsky Aircraft and a part-time nurse at Griffin Hospital, but most importantly she was a loving wife and mother of five boys. In her spare time she loved to crochet, paint, and was a Cub Scout den leader. Joan is the loving mother of Peter Shamaly and his wife Judi, Lawrence Shamaly, Gregory Shamaly and his wife Lisa, Brian Shamaly and his wife Nikki, and the late John J. Shamaly, Jr. She is the cherished grandmother of Kerry, Tyler, Kali, Shannon, Jake, Luke, Matthew, Michael, Nate, and RJ. She further leaves two adored great-grandchildren, her sister Gerri, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Evelyn, Betty, and Dorothy. Friends may greet her family on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2 to 5 PM at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Monday, her procession will leave the funeral home at 9:45 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church, Shelton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Online condolences can be offered to her family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 21, 2019
