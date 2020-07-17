1/1
Joan Thompson
Joan B. Thompson
Joan Marie Bray Thompson, age 89 passed away peacefully June 11, 2020 at Carolina Caring Hospice in Sherrills Ford, NC. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Francis and Veronica Bray, she was raised in Stratford and later lived in Brightwater, Myrtle Beach, SC, Myrtle Trace, and Conway, SC. Joan graduated from Stratford High School, Booth & Bayliss Business School, the American Institute of Banking and Butler Business School.
Joan was employed by People's United Bank in Bridgeport, retiring in 1984 after 34 years after achieving the position of Assistant Treasurer.
She was a member in good standing of the Catholic Church of St. Andrew of Myrtle Beach, SC. As an avid golfer she was a member of Burning Ridge Golf and County Club in Conway for many years. She enjoyed traveling the country and world with her beloved husband Payton Thompson.
Joan was predeceased by her husband E. Payton Thompson, her parents Francis and Veronica Bray and, Elizabeth Bray Peters (sister), Eileen Flynn (cousin), Bryan Lynch (cousin).
She is survived by nieces and nephew Susan Enerson (Daniel), Bart Peters (Rani) and Joan Peters and her cousin Kevin Flynn (Eileen). Also, stepchildren Leslie Thompson and Payton Grahame Thompson (Beth) of Martinez, GA and their children, Payton Grahame, Glenn and Annabeth.
Services were held on July 1 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, North, Myrtle Beach.
Interment will be held at Union Cemetery in Easton on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.carolinacaring.org/give Carolina Caring Hospice, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673. The staff there took care of Auntie as if she were family and we are eternally grateful for their kindness. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Interment
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
