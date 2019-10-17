|
|
Joan T. Visokay
Joan T. Visokay, age 90 of Fairfield, was reunited with her recently deceased husband Richard W. Visokay in Heaven. Richard passed away September 27th and Joan joined him Monday, October 14th surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Carley, she had been a lifelong area resident. A graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Mercy Lauralton Hall, she received an Associate's Degree from UCONN Storrs, a BS Degree from Danbury State Teachers College and a Masters Degree in Education through the Bridgeport Board of Education/State of Connecticut. Mrs. Visokay taught 1st grade her entire teaching career, primarily at Columbus School in Bridgeport. Joan took great joy in helping others, especially taking care of her family and educating children. She was a very patient, loving, selfless and spunky woman with a good sense of humor. Joan played Bridge faithfully with her neighborhood friends every Tuesday, and later in life when her children were grown, became an avid reader of Danielle Steel novels. Occasionally, she would enjoy playing golf, with her husband on the weekends. She will be deeply missed by her four devoted children, Brian Visokay of Putnam Valley, NY, Megan Adams and her husband Mark of Fairfield, Elisia Grogan and her husband John of Fairfield and Richard C. Visokay of Fairfield; three cherished grandchildren, Caitlin Grogan, and Colin and Kyle Adams; she was predeceased by her son, Kevin Visokay and a sister, Mary E. Carley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private at St. Michael's Cemetery. Calling hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children Hospital. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2019