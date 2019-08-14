|
|
Joan Wahlberg
Wahlberg, Joan Gullesh Wahlberg, age 72, of Stratford, beloved wife of Kent Wahlberg, passed away at Bridgeport Hospital with her family by her side on August 6, 2019 due to complications from cancer. She was born on May 6, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT to her parents, George and Mary Halkovic Gullesh. A lifelong resident of Stratford, Joan attended Stratford Public Schools. She married Kent C. Wahlberg on October 17, 1975. Joan was completely devoted to animals, whether outside or inside, especially cats. In her private moments, she had a passion for writing poetry and artistic projects, which also reflected in her gardening. Her generous heart, wealth of selflessness and friendly smile will be sorely missed. In addition to her beloved husband, Kent, Joan is also survived by one sister, Georgia Chonka and husband Robert of Stratford, and her nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Joan's life will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford, CT. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cat Coalition, Inc., P.O. Box 1374, Stratford, CT, 06615. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019