Joan Edith Zinsky

Joan Edith (Rogers) Zinsky, age 80, of Monroe, passed away May 20, 2019 in her home. Mrs. Zinsky was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Graham and Jessie Rogers. She was an area resident all of her life, residing in Monroe for the past 53 years. She worked in advertising and was employed by Sikorsky, Trumbull Printing, and Army Aviation Assoc. of America. Mrs. Zinsky was an avid bowler. She loved to travel especially to Myrtle Beach with her beloved husband and extended family. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and co-workers. Her contagious laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Luke J. Zinsky Sr. and her daughter-in-law Janniece Zinsky. She is survived by her three devoted sons, Luke Zinsky of Putnam, CT, Robert Zinsky of Stratford and his fiance Andrea, Edward and his wife, Deborah Zinsky of Shelton; seven loving grandchildren, Luke Zinsky III, Eve Corbin, Hannah Helton, Ethan, Zachary, Leah and Lukas Zinsky; four cherished great-grandchildren Hailey, Brooke, Christian and Ella; her twin sister Peggy Nelson of Oxford; her brother Graham (Skip) Rogers and his wife Villa of Freeport, TX and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Golden Hill United Methodist Church, 210 Elm St., Bridgeport, CT. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the . The family would like to thank the the staff at Army Aviation Association of America for their caring and loving support.