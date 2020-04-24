|
Joann E. White
Joann E. White, age 79, of Stratford entered into rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Carl L. White, Jr. Joann was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 25, 1940 daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Bruno) Lanzante. She began her career as a hairdresser before her employment at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years before her retirement. Joann graduated the School of Beauty in Daggett, CA and was a member of the Teamsters Local 1150. She enjoyed camping with friends and family, cooking Sunday dinners, and traveling. She was creative and enjoyed sewing, crocheting blankets, and making her holiday ceramics. Joann is the beloved mother of Ronald (Laura) Cisero, Debra (Thomas) Giambra, Donna Hancock, and son-in-law Don Hancock. Sister of, Orlando (Cynthia) Lanzante, Theresa Dingman and Anna (Joe) Lanzante She is the loving grandmother of Michael (Bree) Cisero, Stephanie (Eddie) Hancock, Christopher (Dominique) Hancock, TJ (Ashleigh) Giambra, Billy (Melinda) Giambra, Matthew Cisero and Josh (Katie) O'Dell, great-grandmother of, Michael and Emily Cisero, Isabelle Hancock, Peighton, Madison, Tyler and Jordan Giambra and is also survived by her step-mother Ida Lanzante and several nieces and nephews. Joann was predeceased by her daughter Tina Marie Cisero and two brothers, Frankie and Alex Lanzante. She also leaves behind her dear friend Deirdre Roach-Ratta. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Lord Chamberlain 4th floor staff for their unwavering care and compassion for Joann. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, her funeral service will be held at a future date to be announced for the public to support Joann's Family. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com .
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020