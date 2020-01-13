|
JoAnn M. Pease
JoAnn Marie Pease, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. JoAnn was born on April 20, 1944, the daughter of the late Seymour Adolph and Helen Kraynak Michael. She graduated from Masuk High School in 1962 and worked as an Office Manager for the medical industry ending her career with Danbury Hospital. She married Charles W. Pease in June 1966 and together they resided in Newtown. JoAnn later on moved to Woodbury, attended services at St. John's Orthodox Church, Stratford and was an avid bingo player. She was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart and was always giving to others. She was predeceased by her beloved son, William "Billy" Pease in 1993; and brother Robert Gary Michael Sr. in 1994. She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her; nephews, Robert Michael Jr. of Woodbury, CT and Casey Michael and wife Jade Michael of Roxbury, CT, niece, Rebekah Stanley and husband Mark Stanley of Southbury, CT; adorning great-nieces and nephews, Kaylin Stanley, Daniel Michael, Tyler Stanley and Ella Rose Michael; and sister-in-law Karen Linden. She will also be missed dearly by extended family members and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 16th from 5-8 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. A private graveside service will be held on Friday in Newtown Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make a donation in memory of Joann to St. John's Orthodox Church, 1240 Broadbridge Ave., Stratford, CT 06615 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020