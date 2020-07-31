Joanna Laura (Hamerslag) Blauner3/2/1938 – 7/21/2020Joanna was the kind of woman that was unforgettable. The twinkle in her eyes, her laugh, her creativity and artistic flair, her patience, determination and her beauty – both inside and out – was only surpassed by her loving kindness. She was a gentle soul and an artist – which took form in both her work and her personal life as a creator. Joanna had a successful early career in the fashion industry, working at some of the top buying offices and retailers in NYC as an apparel buyer and designer. Her art took form in her earlier years as a painter of anything she could get her hands on, whether it was a canvas or to her daughter's slight embarrassment at the time - murals on garbage cans or painting daisies on the tires on her Ford Pinto. Most recently, Joanna focused her artistic talents as what she liked to call being a "colorist" – meticulously creating coloring masterpieces that she was proud to share with her community of friends at Spring Meadows. Joanna loved animals and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by them – serving as an animal Mom to everything from dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, Guinea pigs, hamsters and even a pony. Joanna was more spiritual than religious - and the beach was her temple. There was nothing more healing to her than a walk on the beach, with her toes in the sand and a deep breath of sea air.Perhaps Joanna's greatest gift was her unconditional love – which she provided to so many. To be loved by Joanna was a privilege– her warmth, kindness, humor, generosity, and often unsolicited advice – all came from a place of authentic caring. She was a mother to so many – not only her own children and grandchildren, but to neighbors and friends alike. From childhood memories of dance parties on the patio doing the twist to Elvis, to the wild cake creations she would make for bake sales, to creating works of art just for you to mark special occasions to saving articles and magazines she thought you would like, Joanna showed her abundant love in countless ways. She had a heart and capacity for love as big as her personality. Joanna's children and beautiful grandchildren were her greatest source of pride and are her everlasting legacy. She will be missed every day by her extended family and broad circle of friends, who will endeavor to keep her spirit alive by channeling her nurturing, loving kindness and sharing it out into the world.Joanna left us peacefully with her daughter by her side at the age of 82 in Trumbull, CT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Joanna was born in Chicago and grew up in New York, a daughter of the late Albert and Betty Hamerslag. Joanna is survived by her devoted daughter Patsy Fox and her husband George, dear stepson Peter Blauner and his wife Mary, her adored grandchildren Tasman Fox, Ella Fox, and Ben Fox, and her treasured sisters Dana Endresen and Betsy Fay. Joanna was predeceased by her dedicated husband Charlie Miller and her beloved stepson Stephen Blauner. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.