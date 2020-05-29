Joanne C. Mastropietro
1941 - 2020
Joanne C. Mastropietro
Joanne Mastropietro a resident of Cooper City, Florida, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16 at Florida Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mrs. Mastropietro succumbed to Covid-19.
Joanne was born in Bronx, NY the daughter of the late Rocco and Carolyn Nardozzi. She was raised in Fairfield, graduating Andrew Warde High School, class of 1959. She went on to a career in accounting and finance with major corporations. She married Michael Mastropietro in 1983 and resided in Bridgeport, CT. The couple relocated to Florida in 1986.
She is survived by her sister, Edna Nadeau of Stratford, CT and a brother, Thomas Nardozzi (Julie) of Manchester, NH, several nieces and nephews, step children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Michael, her and brother Robert Nardozzi.
Joanne will be best remembered by her smile, sense of humor, stubborn resolve, love of song, practical jokes, and love of family and friends
A private service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Florida Medical Center, Medical ICU 4th floor, 5000 W Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, Florida or the Alzheimer's Association. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
