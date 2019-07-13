Joanne Carvalho

Joanne Carvalho, age 71, entered into rest on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Palo Alto, CA. She was born in Hazleton, PA on July 13, 1947, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Polascik) Lonoconus. She was a longtime Shelton resident before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2012 to spend time with her daughter and grandchildren.

Joanne worked for many years as a payroll specialist at Home Care before her retirement.

Joanne was a thoughtful and caring person who was very involved with her family and spent much time with her close group of girlfriends, some of whom she had known since high school. In her retirement years, she enjoyed doting on her granddaughters and especially looked forward to spending a week at camp with them each summer.

She is the beloved mother of Carla Carvalho, MD and her husband John Ratliff, MD, and the proud grandmother of Maya and Jessica Ratliff. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cristina Carvalho, and her brother, Joseph Lonoconus.

The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service directly at Riverside Cemetery, 308 River Road, Shelton, on Tuesday at 10:30 AM.

Online condolences may be offered at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019