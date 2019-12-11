|
|
Joanne L. Choiniere
Joanne Lanese Choiniere, 81, of Orange, beloved wife of Edward Norman Choiniere, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. Born on November 27, 1938 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Louise Lanese. Joanne was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport School of Nursing, and a retired RN, she worked various positions in public health including 21 years as a school nurse in the town of Orange. She was an active parishioner of Holy Infant Church in Orange and a member of the Ladies Guild. She served as Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, also as a Lector, and was a member of the Holy Infant Bible Group. Over the years Joanne volunteered her free time with the Community Soup Kitchen and FISH of Greater New Haven. She was a member of the Mother Circle for 42 years, participated in a local book club, and a member of the Red Hats. Joanne loved family activities involving her beloved children and grandchildren. She loved traveling with her husband, family, and friends. Along with her husband, Joanne is survived by her children, Susan C. Blomster, Edward J. Choiniere (Margaret Choiniere) Jill C. Tucker (Richard Tucker); grandchildren, Edward "E.J." Choiniere, Jr., Christy T. Collins (Raymond Collins), Bill Choiniere (Kimberly Choiniere), Kirsten L. Ord (Louis Ord), Michael Choiniere (Abigail Ginsberg), Shannon Tucker (Karl Bauer), Zachary Blomster, Joseph Choiniere (Olivia Schlegel), Daniel Blomster; great-granddaughter, Amelie Choiniere; brother, Joseph J. Lanese; and many extended family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on December 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. A gathering of family and friends will be held on December 13, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Connecticut Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019