Joanne M. DaCosta
Joanne M. Ciglar DaCosta, age 64, of Stratford, beloved wife of Armindo DaCosta, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. Joanne was born on December 29, 1955 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Robert and Muriel Builter Ciglar. She was employed by Stop and Shop for several years and always hosted Sunday Dinners every week for her cherished family. In addition to her beloved husband, Armindo, Joanne is survived by two daughters, Laura Dumas and husband Gregory of Seymour and Arminda (Mindy) DaCosta of Stratford, six granchildren, Chantel, Jonathan, Lahni and Jaelyn Dumas, and Derrick and Katya, and Desiree Davis, one great-grandson, Jayce, one great-granddaughter, Dakota, three sisters, Roberta Bartolatta and husband Michael of Stratford, Ellen Williams of Kentucky and Cathy Russell and husband John of Kentucky, special sister, Diane Markoya, brother-in-law, Joao Costa and wife Maria of Portugal and several nieces and nephews. Joanne was predeceased by her son, Jason DaCosta, and two sisters, Judith Kearns and Susan Ciglar. Due to the current health situation, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire, may contribute to a charity of their choice
in Joanne's memory.
