Joanne Kucej

Joanne (Nails) Kucej, age 75, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. Kucej. Born in Bridgeport on March 22, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Louis P. and Jennie (Lazzaro) Nails. Joanne loved tending to her gardens and had an ability to make anything grow well. She enjoyed playing tennis where she built many long lasting friendships. She also enjoyed cooking and her weekly Mahjong club, however her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her daughters and grandchildren, whom she adored more than anything. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend of many, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving daughters, Jennifer Iaccarino and her husband Michael of Trumbull, Kristine Kucej of Fairfield and Kara Hiertz and her husband Leonardo of Cheshire, her seven cherished grandchildren, Isabella, Michael, Johnny and Scarlett Iaccarino and Alejandro, Nico and Valentina Hiertz, her sisters, Marie Consalvo of Trumbull and Eleanor O'Connor and her husband Joseph of Ansonia, as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Face masks are required for all in attendance and social distancing is mandatory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or on their website at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Online condolences can be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
