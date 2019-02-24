|
|
Joanne R. Martin
Joanne R. Martin, age 76 of Fairfield, beloved wife of Howard Martin, passed away on Monday February 18, 2019. She is predeceased by her sister, Judith Uccellini. She is survived by her husband as well as several nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2019