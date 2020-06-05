Joanne Patricia Keane
Joanne Patricia Keane (formerly Dean), 85 years old, of Stamford, Connecticut passed away on May 15th.
Joanne was born in Holyoke Massachusetts on March 16, 1935 to Edward and Irene Dean. She graduated from Holyoke High School, Summa Cum Laude and continued to receive a B.A. degree from Brown University and a B.F.A. from the Rhode Island School of Design, Summa Cum Laude.
In addition to raising a family of three boys in Trumbull, Connecticut, Joanne had a 35-year career working for the Department of Education for the Town of Stratford, Lord Chamberlin Elderly Care and the Westinghouse Corporation. An accomplished artist and art historian, Joanne enjoyed painting, sketching and visiting museums and galleries around the world. A perfect day for Joanne entailed family, friends, good food and even a touch of wine and laughter.
Joanne is survived by her sons Don Keane and Jeff Keane, granddaughter Megan Keane and daughter in law Martha Olson.
Joanne is preceded in death by her beloved son Doug Keane.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Paws (Pet Animal Welfare Society). People can donate at www.pawsct.org
Joanne will rest at Gate of Heaven in Trumbull, CT .
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 5, 2020.