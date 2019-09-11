|
|
JoAnne Iodice Silva
JoAnne Iodice Silva, 74, of Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born October 17, 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Joseph Iodice and Florence (Berardino) Iodice. JoAnne loved making a difference. She was active in the PTA for Stratfield School and met some of her closest lifelong friends there. She and her husband Bob turned their energies to the Barnum Festival. Later, she participated in Holy Family Emmaus and was a member of the Park City Pride Drum and Bugle Corp. She traveled extensively. Some of her favorite trips were to the Holy Land, Italy, and Scotland. She enjoyed travel so much that she not only became a travel agent but founded Up and Away Travel in Fairfield where she worked for twenty years before retiring. Her hiatus did not last long, and she continued working in that field recently through Hamden Travel. She remained active in the TACT organization, which raises money for charitable causes in the Caribbean, until 2019.
She is survived by her son, Robert A. Silva and wife Marsha of Corpus Christi, Texas, and daughter, Stacey Lund and husband Chris of San Diego, California, a sister, Joy Iodice of Fairfield, Connecticut, three grandchildren; Danyelle, Cathi, and Emma, and one great-grandchild, Jackson.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd., Fairfield with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019