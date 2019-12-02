|
|
Joanne E. Stelmaszek
Joanne E. Stelmaszek, age 78, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Adam Stelmaszek, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, November 29, 2019 in her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late William and Nellie Galinas, she had been a Fairfield resident for over 40 years. Joanne was deeply dedicated to bettering the lives of children. She served as an officer and on the Board of Directors of the Park City Little League, was an active member of the Fairfield PAL where she always looked forward to helping organize and run the Annual Fishing Derby at Gould Manor Park. Joanne was actively involved in Fairfield Pop Warner Football and was honored for her dedication by receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award from the New England Region of Pop Warner. She was an active longtime parishioner of Holy Family Church. Her greatest joy however was spending time with her loving and devoted family. In addition to her loving husband, Adam, she will be dearly missed by three children, Nick Wilkinson and his wife Diana of Higganum, Joanne Elser and her husband Chris of Southbury and George Buckmir and his wife Beth of Shelton; four step-children, Richard Stelmaszek of Fairfield, Barbara Stelmaszek of Bridgeport, Susan Eszenyi of New Haven and Adam Stelmaszek, Jr. of Fairfield; a brother, Charles Galinas and his wife Joan of Pittston, PA; 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. If desired, friends may consider a contribution in Joanne's memory to either the Fairfield PAL, 100 reef Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 or to the Joanne E. Stelmaszek Memorial Scholarship Fund at Southern CT Pop Warner, 6 Hull Road, Seymour, CT 06483. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019