Joanne Viselli-Wheeler

Joanne Viselli-WheelerJoanne Viselli-Wheeler, 54, of Ansonia, entered eternal rest after a long battle with kidney disease on September 4, 2020 in Bridgeport, CT.Joanne was born on February 23, 1966 in Bridgeport, CT to Michael and Stella Viselli and was a lifelong CT resident.Joanne is survived by her husband, Mark Wheeler; sister, Judy Hernandez; brother, Mike Viselli; her children, Jessica, Jennifer, Jonathon Viselli and Lizzy Betts; and her 8 grandchildren, Jovonnie, Julianna, Juliette, Brianna, Jessalyn, Matilda, Angus and Jayce. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Stella; and her sister, Mary Ellen Warner.A memorial is scheduled for Saturday September 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Dennis and D'Arcy Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford, CT. To offer the family online Condolences, please visit