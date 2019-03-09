Home

In Loving Memory of Our Dad and Grandpa JOAO A. PEREIRA May 3, 1943 - March 9, 1988 If we could write a story it would be the greatest ever told of a kind and loving father who had a heart of gold. We could write a million pages but there's one thing we would say, just how much we love and miss him every single day. We know he always loved us, we may be hurt, but we won't be sad we know he'll send down the answers because he'll always be our Dad. Sadly Missed and Lovingly Remembered, Anna, Maria, Germana, Joanne, Brianna, Madison, Hunter & Peyton
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 9, 2019
