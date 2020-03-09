Home

In Loving Memory Of Our Dad and Grandpa JOAO A. PEREIRA May 3, 1943 - March 9, 1988 If we can have one lifetime wish A dream that would come true, We'd pray to God with all our hearts, For yesterday and YOU! In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place No one else can fill. You left behind our broken hearts And happy memories too. But we never wanted memories Dad We only wanted YOU!! Sadly Missed and Lovingly Remembered, Anna, Maria, Germana, Joanne, Brianna, Madison, Hunter & Peyton
