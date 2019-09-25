|
|
Joe E. Bean
Joe E. Bean, age 85 of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull. He was the beloved husband of Rose Marie Bumpass Bean, whom he married on June 6, 1954. Born in Pine Bluff, AR on May 28, 1934, he was a son of the late Ivy and Thelma Kirk Bean. Joe was active in the Riverside Presbyterian Church, serving as their lay minister and choir director and at First Presbyterian Church in Pine Bluff, AR. He was an elder in both churches and later joined the Nichols United Methodist Church in Trumbull, CT. Joe had a strong love of music. He sang in his high school choir and in the choirs of the churches that he attended. He welcomed the opportunity to share his voice by singing numerous solos in church. During his early adult years in Pine Bluff, he worked for the Cotton Belt Railroad, followed by work in the auto industry. In the early 70's he started work at the International Paper mill in Pine Bluff. While there, he continued his education and became a safety engineer, leading him to the job as Safety Director for the local mill. He also served as the state president of the Arkansas Society of Safety Engineers. His safety record soon caught the eye of IP's corporate office, and they transferred him to work in their New York City office in 1978, where he was in charge of all the mills in the Northeast. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Rose Marie of 65 years, their five sons & spouses: David Bean (Rita), Ronald Bean (Sarah), Gary Bean (Jennifer), Michael Bean (Sharon), and Mark Bean, eight grandchildren: Chris, Jason, Haley, Emily, Timothy, Matthew, Evan, Amanda, and one great grandchild: Hayden.
A Memorial Service conducted by Reverend David Piscatelli will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Nichols United Methodist Church or to the , , in the name of Joe Bean. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 26, 2019